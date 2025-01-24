Published 10:19 IST, January 24th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police To Present Actor's Attacker In Bandra Court Today To Seek Extention Of His Custody
In the latest update, Mumbai Police, who were granted the custody of the attacker Shariful for 5 days, will be taking him to Bandra Court on Friday. Here's why.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The actor returned home after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 20, five days after the attack on the actor at his Bandra residence. Saif sustained 6 injuries, including two on his arms, one on his neck and one at the back near his spinal cord. He was attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who is said to be a Bangladeshi national, per Mumbai Police. The 30-year-old was in need of money and finding a security lapse in Saif's building, he entered his house and demanded ₹1 crore. However, when Saif approached the attack, he stabbed him and escaped through the fire exit. It was only after around 72 hours, he was arrested near Thane in a joint operation by Mumbai Police and Crime Branch.
What is the latest development in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case?
It has been reported that the police will present the accused in court today for the second time so that his custody can be extended. He will be produced in the Bandra court around 12 noon. The arguments made by the counsel for the accused regarding the CCTV footage will be important in the case. All eyes are fixed on what information the Mumbai Police has acquired in the last five days of interrogation.
Meanwhile, police have also recorded the statements of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
What did Saif Ali Khan say in his statement?
According to sources, Saif told the cops that he and Kareena were in their bedroom on the 11th floor when he heard screams from Eliyama Philip, Jeh's nanny. When he rushed to Jeh's room, he saw the accused and tried to ask what he wanted. But he stabbed the actor multiple times. Despite being injured, he pushed the intruder and locked him inside the room. However, it is unknown how he fled from the locked room.
