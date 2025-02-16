Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 12:09 IST, February 16th 2025

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Box Office Day 9: Harvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane Film Braves Chhaava Storm

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released on big screens nine years after its original release and since then the film has disrupted the domestic box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Sanam Teri Kasam braves Chhaava at box office | Image: IMDb

Sanam Teri Kasam is a 2016 romantic drama that hit the big screens again on February 7. The film scored big at the box office in the first week of re-run. However, following the release of Chhaava, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has registered a dip in business. Despite the decline, the movie is staying steady at the ticketing counter.

Sanam Teri Kasam registers a positive second Saturday 

Sanam Teri Kasam opened to ₹4 crore, which is staggering for a re-release. In the first weekend, the romantic drama raked in ₹15.50 crore. On the second Friday of its re-run on the big screens, the Harvardhan Rane starrer collected ₹1.50 crore.

Official poster of Sanam Teri Kasam | Image: IMDb

As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect ₹2 crore on the second Saturday, which is amusing, given that new releases like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava have taken over the box office. The historical drama has dominated the ticketing counter and has also taken over the majority of shows in most theatres, thus reducing screens for Sanam Teri Kasam and other movies. Sanam Teri Kasam has amassed a total of close to ₹30 crore in its re-release. The movie is short of just a few crores to surpass Tumbbad (₹32 crores net). and become the highest re-release grosser.

Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane headlines Sanam Teri Kasam, alongside Harshvardhan Rane. Hocane, who recently tied the knot, shared how her husband has brought good luck for her and the film. In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, the actress reacted to the success of the movie.

Official poster of Sanam Teri Kasam | Image: IMDb

She shared, “To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because, the only thing that has changed since then is this (Mawra getting married). The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates.” She added, "Of course, it is unbelievable for me too, the love that we are receiving. I can see some things, and I am sure I am missing out on a lot. But all that I can see is very overwhelming. I can only be grateful for it." Mawra tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on February 5. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 12:09 IST, February 16th 2025

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: