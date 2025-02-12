Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 5: Romance Drama Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Eyes Rock Steady Valentine's Day

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 5: Harvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer hit the big screens again nine years after its original release on February 7. The movie has been pulling audiences to a houseful theatre ever since. The romantic drama has outperformed all recent releases and has maintained a solid grip at the domestic box office in the Valentine's week.

Sanam Teri Kasam eyes a record-shattering Valentine's Day at the box office

Sanam Teri Kasam opened to a staggering ₹4 Cr at the box office which is unheard of for a re-release. In the subsequent days, the romance drama held steady and gave a tough competition to the new releases, including Shahid Kapoor's Deva. On the first weekend of release, the movie raked in Rs, 15.50 crores, as per Sacnilk, which is the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release title.



On Monday, the film also collected a decent number at the box office and minted approximately Rs 3-3.25 crores in net collection. According to Sumit Kadel, Sanam Teri Kasam collected ₹2.80 Cr on the first Tuesday of its re-release. The movie's total collection stands at a staggering ₹21.75 Cr. It is anticipated that in the coming days, especially on Valentine's Day, the film will shatter records. Seeing the overwhelming performance of the movie, new shows were added in select cities from Monday.

Sanam Teri Kasam makers clarify why they cast Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the film

The makers of Sanam Teri Kasam have shared the reasoning behind their casting choice of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead role. In an exclusive interview with IANS, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru explained that the decision was based solely on Hocane’s ability to bring the character of Saru to life, not her nationality. According to the filmmakers, the casting process focused on selecting the most fitting talent for the role, and Mawra’s performance and suitability for the character made her the perfect choice.



The romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music by Himesh Reshammiya. Vinay Sapru also shared that while writing the story, they envisioned it as a love story bound by a curse. He emphasized that a film can only succeed if it establishes a deep emotional connection with its audience. Speaking about the film’s re-release in theatres, the director duo stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to see one of our cherished films, Sanam Teri Kasam, make a historic return to the box office. This journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the film. I truly believe the film has finally received the recognition it deserves.”