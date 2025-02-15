Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel In Limbo Over 'IP Rights', Producer Says, 'It Is Directors' Duty To Reach Out To Me'

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam sprung a surprise at the box office on its re-release recently. The Harshvardhan Rane starrer hit the big screens on February 7 and has been pulling audiences to a houseful theatre since then. Amid the successful re-run, demands for the movie sequel have been growing louder. However, it seems like the wait for part 2 of the movie will have to be longer than expected. The producer of the film has issued statements that confirm that the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam is in jeopardy.

Sanam Teri Kasam producer claims IP rights on the Harshvardhan Rane starrer

In a recent media interaction, the producer of Sanam Teri Kasam, Deepak Mukut, issued a clarification on the reports of the sequel of the movie being in the works. He claimed that he owns the IP rights to the movie and thus any sequel, prequel, remake or spin-off will have to be made with his permission. He also hinted that the sequel is in the works with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, but the directors for the project are not final yet.

A scene from Sanam Teri Kasam | Image: IMDb

Deepak Mukut told Bollywood Hungama, “The IP of Sanam Teri Kasam belongs to me since I am its producer. So, the right to make a sequel or even a prequel or a remake rests with me. In fact, I announced the sequel in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead..As for the directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru), I haven’t had any discussion with them. They haven’t met and spoken to me about it. I have not finalized any director.”

Sanam Teri Kasam confirms part 2 of the movie, says ‘the sequel will go on floors’

In the same conversation, Deepak emphasised that it is the director's duty to seek his permission and approach him for the sequel. He said, “It is their duty to reach out to me rather than the other way round, especially since they are giving interviews about making the sequel. I just want to reiterate that the rights belong to me.”

