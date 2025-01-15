Search icon
Published 22:21 IST, January 15th 2025

Satya Re-release Screening: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Anurag Kashyap, Makran Deshpande Attend

Bollywood's cult movie Satya is all set to hit the big screens on January 17, 26 years after the film's initial release. The premiere was attended by celebs.

Cast of Satya at re-release screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping up with the trends of re-releases, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satya is all set to hit the big screens. The movie was initially released in 1998 and has completed 26 years. The cult classic will re-release in cinemas nationwide on January 17. A special screening of the same was held in Mumbai on January 15.

Satya special screening held in Mumbai 

Manoj Bajpayee, along with Urmila Matondkar and several others attended the screening of Satya's re-release. The premiere was held in Mumbai on January 15. Along with the cast members, the director of the movie Ram Gopal Varma also partook in the screening.

satya-re-release_1.jpeg
RGV with Urmila Matondkar and Anurag Kashyap | Image: Varinder Chawla
satya-re-release_7.jpeg
Manoj Bajpayee at Satya screening | Image: Varinder Chawla
Urmila Matondkar at Satya screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Ram Gopal Varma, Makran Despande, Aditya Srivastav, Sriram Raghavan and director Anurag Kashyap were also snapped at the event. Photos and videos from the event are now going viral online.

When Manoj Bajpayee celebrated 26 years of Satya 

On July 4, 2024, Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated 26 years of his iconic crime film Satya, which was released in 1998. He also shared some moments from the sets of the movie. Manoj took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs from the film, which also includes the poster and the popular song Sapne main milti hai, picturised on Shefali Shah and the actor.

The National Award-winning star captioned the picture with the iconic dialogue: “Mumbai ka king kaun? #26years0fSatya.” The original dialogue was based on Manoj's character: “Mumbai ka king kaun? ... Bhiku Mhatre." Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. The film was initially planned to be an action film but was later reportedly changed to be a movie on felonies after meeting some criminals. Satya, which follows an immigrant coming to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld, also stars J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:21 IST, January 15th 2025

