Shakti Kapoor ‘Begged’ Wife Shivangi Kolhapure To Quit Her Career: Wanted Her To Be A...
Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure eloped after their families disapproved of their relationship. The couple had a court marriage in January 1982.
Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure have been married for over 40 years now. However, it was not an easy journey for the couple as their families were not in favour of their relationship and therefore, they eloped in 1982 and had a court marriage. In a recent interview, the veteran actor recalled how he “begged” Shivangi to quit her successful singing and acting career and for this, he is forever thankful to her.
Shakti Kapoor on begging Shivangi Kolhapure to quit her career
In an interaction with the Timeout With Ankit YouTube channel, Shakti Kapoor shared that when he met his wife, Shivangi, she was a child artiste, while he played the older character in the movie. The couple has a 12-year age gap. “We met, fell in love, and I thought to myself, ‘Where will I find such a homely and beautiful girl?’ One day, I told her that my work was getting disturbed, and I needed to focus. She got very angry," Shakti recounted.
He added, “I went to her and begged her. I apologised and told her I wanted to marry her. I also said that I wanted her to be a housewife. We had a court marriage. After that, everyone accepted our union. She gave up her singing career and everything else for me. To this day, I fold my hands and thank her for that.”
The couple’s families accepted their relationship after they welcomed their first child, Siddhant Kapoor. In 1887, they welcomed their second child, Shraddha, who is now an established actress.
Who was Shivangi Kolhapure?
Shivangi Kolhapure is an elder sister of Padmini Kolhapure. Belonging to a well-known Marathi family, she is related to the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. She starred in movies, such as Barood (1976), Procession of Memories (1973) and Kismet (1980). She has sung songs Saat Saheliyan (Vidhaata), Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi (Kitaab), among others.
