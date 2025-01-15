Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:37 IST, January 15th 2025

Shakti Kapoor ‘Begged’ Wife Shivangi Kolhapure To Quit Her Career: Wanted Her To Be A...

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure eloped after their families disapproved of their relationship. The couple had a court marriage in January 1982.

Shakti Kapoor with Shivangi Kolhapure. | Image: Instagram

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure have been married for over 40 years now. However, it was not an easy journey for the couple as their families were not in favour of their relationship and therefore, they eloped in 1982 and had a court marriage. In a recent interview, the veteran actor recalled how he “begged” Shivangi to quit her successful singing and acting career and for this, he is forever thankful to her.

Shakti Kapoor on begging Shivangi Kolhapure to quit her career

In an interaction with the Timeout With Ankit YouTube channel, Shakti Kapoor shared that when he met his wife, Shivangi, she was a child artiste, while he played the older character in the movie. The couple has a 12-year age gap. “We met, fell in love, and I thought to myself, ‘Where will I find such a homely and beautiful girl?’ One day, I told her that my work was getting disturbed, and I needed to focus. She got very angry," Shakti recounted.

He added, “I went to her and begged her. I apologised and told her I wanted to marry her. I also said that I wanted her to be a housewife. We had a court marriage. After that, everyone accepted our union. She gave up her singing career and everything else for me. To this day, I fold my hands and thank her for that.”

The couple’s families accepted their relationship after they welcomed their first child, Siddhant Kapoor. In 1887, they welcomed their second child, Shraddha, who is now an established actress.

Who was Shivangi Kolhapure?

Shivangi Kolhapure is an elder sister of Padmini Kolhapure. Belonging to a well-known Marathi family, she is related to the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. She starred in movies, such as Barood (1976), Procession of Memories (1973) and Kismet (1980). She has sung songs Saat Saheliyan (Vidhaata), Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi (Kitaab), among others.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:37 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
BTS' J Hope Announces 1st Solo World Tour; Know Countries, Tickets Sale
Entertainment News
Indian Army Day: Plans To Celebrate Armed Forces In Smaller Cities
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: