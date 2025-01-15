Shakti Kapoor ‘Begged’ Wife Shivangi Kolhapure To Quit Her Career: Wanted Her To Be A...

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure have been married for over 40 years now. However, it was not an easy journey for the couple as their families were not in favour of their relationship and therefore, they eloped in 1982 and had a court marriage. In a recent interview, the veteran actor recalled how he “begged” Shivangi to quit her successful singing and acting career and for this, he is forever thankful to her.

Shakti Kapoor on begging Shivangi Kolhapure to quit her career

In an interaction with the Timeout With Ankit YouTube channel, Shakti Kapoor shared that when he met his wife, Shivangi, she was a child artiste, while he played the older character in the movie. The couple has a 12-year age gap. “We met, fell in love, and I thought to myself, ‘Where will I find such a homely and beautiful girl?’ One day, I told her that my work was getting disturbed, and I needed to focus. She got very angry," Shakti recounted.

He added, “I went to her and begged her. I apologised and told her I wanted to marry her. I also said that I wanted her to be a housewife. We had a court marriage. After that, everyone accepted our union. She gave up her singing career and everything else for me. To this day, I fold my hands and thank her for that.”

The couple’s families accepted their relationship after they welcomed their first child, Siddhant Kapoor. In 1887, they welcomed their second child, Shraddha, who is now an established actress.

Who was Shivangi Kolhapure?