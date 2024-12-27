Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:25 IST, December 27th 2024

Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys A Shopping Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody, Video Goes Viral

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first sparked dating rumours when they attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody | Image: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been growing strong as this is the second time the actress was snapped on a date with her rumoured boyfriend after unfollowing him on Instagram. A video is going viral on the internet showing them at a mobile store in Mumbai. The couple first sparked dating rumours when they attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has been basking in the success of her movie Stree 2.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:25 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Mourns Automotive Legend Osamu Suzuki's Demise | LIVE
India News
Keerthy Gets Frustrated At Paps For Calling Her Kriti, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
Mumbai: 2 Crushed to Death by Train Near Palghar While Crossing Tracks
India News
Govt Greenlights ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ For National Leaders' Last Rites
India News
South Films To Release In Jan 2025: Vidaamuyarchi, Game Changer And More
Entertainment News
Gavaskar Opens Up On Heartbreaking Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out On Day 2
SportFit
China Weaponising Water Vis-a-Vis Brahmaputra Dam Project, Says Expert
India News
Good News Flyers! IndiGo Launches Direct Flights from Kolkata to Phuket
India News
Madras HC Rebukes TN Police Over Sexual Assault Victim's Identity Leak
India News
Fire Engulfs Delhi University's Gwyar Hall Canteen
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.