Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Param Sundari Trolled, Netizens Say 'Didn't 2 States Already Explored...'

Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra are all set to feature in Param Sundari, an upcoming romantic movie from Maddock films. After the announcement of the film, fans are now comparing it to movies including 2 States and Chennai Express.

Fans take on Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari

The official poster of Param Sundari has created quite a buzz on social media. The vibes are giving of from Chennai Express and 2 States. Fans flooded the comment section with their opinion and even few of them trolled.

In the first look shared by Maddock films, Sidharth is sporing in casual attire while Janhvi looks stunning in ethnic outfit. The duo then twin in a South Indian attire with Sidharth carrying Janhvi in arms.

One user wrote, “Didn't 2 states already have explored this genre of films.” Another user wrote, “Please don't repeat the Stereotypical Bollywood Stupid Sense about South India.. If it's like that, then Cringe Fest loading…”. “Please @maddockfilms Do your research and show South India properly . Do not stereotype anything”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Hopefully its nothing like meenakashi sundareshwarar”.

What do we know about Param Sundari?

Param Sundari will be directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame, the film will feature Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari. Set against the backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari is described as a “rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists”.

Poster of Param Sundari | Source: IMDb