Singham Again Is Now Ajay Devgn's Second Highest Box Office Grosser, Can You Guess The First?

Ajay Devgn led ensemble film Singham Again hit the big screens on November 1, coinciding with Diwali . Clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film initially registered a lead over the horror comedy but was later reduced to the second choice of cine-goers. With a total of ₹ 241.5 Crore in its 25-day theatrical run, the film has become the second-highest grosser of Ajay Devgn.

Singham Again Fails to beat Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero as Ajay Devgn's highest grosser

Singham Again opened to a staggering ₹43.5 Crore at the domestic box office. The modern-day retelling of Ramayana boasts a successful theatrical run owing to a positive word-of-mouth, family-friendly plot line and an impressive ensemble cast. At the end of a 25-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹ 241.5 Crore, as per Sacnilk.



Official poster of Singham Again | Image: IMDb



While Singham Again has raked in impressive numbers at the box office, it has failed to surpass the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) which remains Devgn's highest-grosser. The historical drama raked in a total of ₹279.59 Crore in its 60-day lifetime collection. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial has surpassed Singham Returns, Drishyam 2 and other Devgn movies. Trade talk suggests that had Singham Again not released in a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 it could have received a better opening and therefore, a higher overall collection.

Singham Again trails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is led by Kartik Aaryan, who returns as Rooh Baba. The film also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Released alongside Singham Again, the film initially trailed the Ajay Devgn starrer but later amassed a better total. The horror comedy opened to ₹ 35.5 Cr, as per Sacnilk.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens on November 1 | Image: IMDb