Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par To Release In Middle Of 2025, Actor Spills Beans About Movie

Superstar Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film "Sitaare Zameen Par", saying the movie will come out in theatres by mid-2025.

The upcoming film is a sequel to Khan's 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.

Khan, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, said the film will start post-production later this month.

"We are coming to the post-production later this month... We would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year," the 59-year-old actor told American news outlet Deadline on the sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Khan said though "Sitaare Zameen Par" is a sequel to "Taare Zameen Par” but the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up.

"Taare Zameen Par" followed the story of an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Khan played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.

"It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is saying same things. Actually, it's a lot more," he said.

Khan said "Taare Zameen Par" was a film that explored themes of challenges of multiple intelligences and how people are quick to judge others.

"All of us have difficulties and weakness, all of us have qualities about ourselves which make us magical and unique. That is the theme being taken forward in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'," he added.