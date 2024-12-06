Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:45 IST, December 7th 2024

Aamir Khan Starrer Sitaare Zameen Par To Release In Middle Of 2025, Actor Spills Beans About Movie

Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film Sitaare Zameen Par and clarified that the movie is not the sequel to Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aamir Khan | Image: X

Superstar Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film "Sitaare Zameen Par", saying the movie will come out in theatres by mid-2025.

The upcoming film is a sequel to Khan's 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.

Khan, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, said the film will start post-production later this month.

"We are coming to the post-production later this month... We would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year," the 59-year-old actor told American news outlet Deadline on the sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Khan said though "Sitaare Zameen Par" is a sequel to "Taare Zameen Par” but the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up.

"Taare Zameen Par" followed the story of an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Khan played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.

"It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is saying same things. Actually, it's a lot more," he said.

Khan said "Taare Zameen Par" was a film that explored themes of challenges of multiple intelligences and how people are quick to judge others.

"All of us have difficulties and weakness, all of us have qualities about ourselves which make us magical and unique. That is the theme being taken forward in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'," he added. 

 

 

 

PTI ---

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:45 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.