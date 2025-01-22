Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya Breaks Silence On Brother Shikhar Pahariya-Janhvi Kapoor's Wedding Rumours | Exclusive

Veer Pahariya is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Inspired by real-life events of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, the movie is all set for its theatrical debut on January 24, ahead of Republic Day. Veer, while new to the industry, is often seen hanging out with his brother, Shikhar Pahariya and his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. As rumours of the celebrity couple's impending wedding continue to float on social media, given their close bond with each other and their respective families, Veer reveals the truth about the hearsay.

What Veer Pahariya said about Janhvi-Shikhar wedding rumours

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya go way back in time. Reportedly, they began dating in 2016, before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak (2018). But she broke up with Shikhar. The actress, at the time of shooting her debut film and promotions, was linked to her co-star Ishaan Khatter. However, the rumoured couple went their separate ways and Janhvi reportedly rekindled her romance with Shikhar, her ex. Since the, they are going strong and are often snapped by each other's side in public.

Shikhar and Janhvi Kapoor with Veer Pahariya at a gathering | Image: X

In interviews, the Ulajh actress spoke about going back to her "safe space" without naming anyone. Of late, she has been spotted with Shikhar on temple visits and various holiday and festive gatherings, sparking rumours of their impending wedding. On this, Veer, Shikhar's younger brother said, "I'll ask Shikhar," neither confirming nor denying any chatter around family relations.

When Janhvi opened up about her heartbreak and finding love again