Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya Disassociates Himself From Nepotism Debate, Asks 'How Am I A Star Kid?' | Exclusive

Debutante Veer Pahariya's Sky Force has become the first Bollywood film to hit the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in 2025. The movie is doing well despite competition from Shahid Kapoor's Deva and has also received praise from viewers, especially Veer's role as IAF officer T Vijaya.

Veer Pahariya made his debut with Sky Force | Image: Varinder Chawla

In an interview with Republic, the young actor reflected on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Veer, the grandson of former Maharastra Home Minister Sushil `Kumar Shinde, said that he would like to disassociate with the term "star kid" as his family is not traditionally in the film business, but politics.

Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde (R) | Image: Instagram

He talked about the political legacy of his grandfather Shinde and shared that art was what he wanted to pursue as a career. He questioned the "star kid" tag for himself and the accompanying expectations, telling us, "How am I a star kid? To be honest I would have felt the pressure if I would have chosen his path and went on to pursue a career in politics. There would have been more pressure then because he (Sushil Kumar Shinde) has been such a great person in his career. I would have had to work doubly as hard to reach there. Art was something that came to me naturally and I have honed my skills. When I got the opportunity, I took a leap."

Veer Pahariya plays the role of an IAF officer in Sky Force | Image: Veer Pahariya/Instagram