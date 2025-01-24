Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1: Opens Better Than Akshay Kumar's These 5 Movies In Last 2 Years

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer aerial action film Sky Force is off to a good start at the box office. The movie which had a solo released during the Independence Day weekend has managed to score opening day collections of over ₹10 crore. While a little on the lower side, the film's performance is better than some of Akshay's movies in the past two years.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Sky Force box office run begins on a good note

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force collected ₹11 crore on its opening day according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The film is expected to do well in the coming days as the word of mouth surrounding it is good. However, the movie managed to draw in the audience also because the tickets were priced at a lower rate due to Cinema Lovers Day. It will be interesting to witness how it performs in the coming days, especially on Republic Day.

Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja in Sky Force | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Sky Force has managed to do better day 1 collections than Khen Khel Mein, Sarfira, Mission Raniganj, OMG 2 and Selfiee. Among these five movies, only OMG 2 turned out to be an average hit while others were big disasters at the box office.

Sky Force inspired by true events