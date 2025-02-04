Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 11: Biz Crawls For Akshay Kumar Starrer In 2nd Week, Shahid Kapoor Starrer Deva Leads

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 11: Sky Force is struggling at the box office in its 2nd week. Deva, the new release featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde is performing better than the Akshay Kumar starrer. With Valentine's Week and new releases coming up, Sky Force could wrap up its run sooner.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Sky Force very slow on its second Monday

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Sky Force collected ₹1.35 crore on its 2nd Monday. The first Monday biz of the film was ₹7 crore so the difference is quite glaring. In 11 days at the box office, the film has collected ₹101.35 crore in India. At first, reduced prices and Republic Day release helped the film get the audiences, but good word of mouth helped the business sustain. With the release of Deva, the collections are being affected.

Akshay Kumar plays as IAF officer in Sky Force | Image: X

It remains to be seen how much of a haul can the movie achieve in the coming days.

Sky Force inspired by true events