Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend, Mints...

Sky Force Box Office Collection First Weekend: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer had a lukewarm opening in India as it minted only ₹12.25 crore. However, on the second day (the first Saturday), the movie witnessed a 79.59 per cent hike in the collection. It was reported that the movie might perform well on Sunday as well. And well, it's true, the movie witnessed around ₹5.5 crore hike from Saturday.

Sky Force box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Sky Force earned ₹27.50 crore on the third day at the box office. Adding the three-day collection, the movie has crossed ₹50 crore mark in the opening weekend at the box office. It has minted ₹61.75 crore at the box office in India. Sky Force had an overall 42.44 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday with the maximum reported in Chennai (64.25 per cent).

Upon the release of the patriotic drama, many movie buffs had predicted that Akshay Kumar was heading for another 'flop'. However, seeing the first-weekend collection, the movie seems to have been a big relief for the actor. However, the real test will be Monday the (first weekday). If the movie can hold its ground, then it might reach nearly ₹100 crore club.

Sky Force has performed better than Akshay Kumar's previous releases