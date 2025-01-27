Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop On 1st Monday

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest release Sky Force is doing well at the box office. According to the makers, after opening with ₹15.30 crore, the film went on to earn ₹26.30 crore and showed significant growth after getting ₹31.60 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection in India of Sky Force made ₹86.40 crore and ₹92.90 crore at the worldwide box office, they said. Meanwhile, on Monday, the aerial action film inspired by true events during the Indo-Pak war of 1965, witnessed a huge drop in its collection.

Akshay Kumar plays officer KO Ahuja | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Sky Force stays afloat on Monday

Sky Force collected ₹6.25 crore on its first Monday, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. According to the website, India biz of the film is ₹68.50 crore nett so far. Though the drop in the figures on Monday may seem huge, it still is a good number and testament to the film ing with the audiences.

Sky Force released on January 21 | Image: X

Sky Force had an overall 9.84% Hindi occupancy on Monday, January 27. The word of mouth for the film is good and a reason behind its success. Many have praised how the film is emotional and an authentic take on the lives of Indian Air Force officers.

Sky Force inspired by true events