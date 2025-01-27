Published 23:18 IST, January 27th 2025
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop On 1st Monday
Sky Force had an overall 9.84% Hindi occupancy on Monday, January 27. The word of mouth for the film is good and a reason behind its success.
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest release Sky Force is doing well at the box office. According to the makers, after opening with ₹15.30 crore, the film went on to earn ₹26.30 crore and showed significant growth after getting ₹31.60 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection in India of Sky Force made ₹86.40 crore and ₹92.90 crore at the worldwide box office, they said. Meanwhile, on Monday, the aerial action film inspired by true events during the Indo-Pak war of 1965, witnessed a huge drop in its collection.
Sky Force stays afloat on Monday
Sky Force collected ₹6.25 crore on its first Monday, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. According to the website, India biz of the film is ₹68.50 crore nett so far. Though the drop in the figures on Monday may seem huge, it still is a good number and testament to the film ing with the audiences.
Sky Force had an overall 9.84% Hindi occupancy on Monday, January 27. The word of mouth for the film is good and a reason behind its success. Many have praised how the film is emotional and an authentic take on the lives of Indian Air Force officers.
Sky Force inspired by true events
According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
