Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya Starrer Continues To Decline After Monday Slump

Sky Force Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer hit the big screens on January 24, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The film attracted an audience to houseful theatres on the first three days of release, owing to non-working days. However, it hit a roadblock come first Monday. The film has been unable to resurrect at the box office on Tuesday as well, per early estimates.

Sky Force shows no growth at the box office on day 5

Sky Force opened to a decent ₹ 12.25 Cr at the domestic market on January 24. The film registered a record growth on the first Saturday and minted ₹ 22 Cr. The numbers grew further and the Akshay Kumar starrer raked in ₹ 28 Cr on Sunday. However, it witnessed a sharp dip in collections on Monday.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

On the first Monday of release, the movie collected only ₹7 crore. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film witnessed a further drop on Tuesday with a meagre ₹5.75 crore. Sky Force has amassed a total of ₹75 crore at the domestic box office in five days of theatrical run. The film enjoys a free run till Friday, before the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva.

DYK Sky Force is based on real life events

Sky Force is an aerial action movie that is said to be inspired by true events. As per the makers, the movie explores the story of the first-ever airstrike conducted by India. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, this film is an awe-inspiring tribute to the valiant men of India’s Air Force. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War and chronicles India’s first retaliatory airstrike, a defining moment that not only shifted the course of the war but also cemented the Indian Air Force’s place in history.

At the heart of this gripping tale are two characters whose journeys will keep you glued to your seat, Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja (played by Akshay Kumar) and T. Vijaya (played by Veer Pahariya). It marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya and also stars Sara Ali Khan.