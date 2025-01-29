Published 23:08 IST, January 29th 2025
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Shows No Growth
Sky Force Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer has shown no growth in business. The movie is gradually moving towards ₹100 cr mark.
Sky Force Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer is an aerial action film that hit the big screen on January 24. The movie opened to a decent collection, but failed to sustain it on the following days. The actioner is gradually moving towards the ₹100 crore mark in the domestic market.
Sky Force box office collection shows no growth in the domestic market
Sky Force opened to a decent ₹12.25 crore. The Akshay Kumar starrer amassed a total of ₹50 crore on the first weekend of release. However, the movie was unable to maintain the same pace in the subsequent days.
The aerial actioner witnessed a massive drop. Sky Force minted just ₹7 crore on the first Monday of release. This was followed by ₹5.75 crore on the first Tuesday. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has shown no growth on Wednesday. The movie has amassed a total of ₹80.75 crore in the domestic market. The movie is running with a total occupancy of a meagre 9.86% on Wednesday.
Yet another dry month for Bollywood, all hopes on Deva
The first month of 2025 has been nothing but ordinary for the Hindi film industry. The new releases such as Emergency, Sky Force, Azaad and Fateh, have all failed to perform well at the box office. The Kangana Ranaut starrer was one of the most anticipated movies but has raked in only ₹ 17.10 Crore in the 13-day theatrical run.
Sonu Sood's Fateh was another disappointment. The movie amassed a total of ₹ 12.75 Cr in 13 days. Rasha Thadani and Amaan Devgn's debut movie Azaad also failed to leave a mark. The movie collected ₹6.35 crore in India. With such dismal collections, all hopes are on Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 31.
