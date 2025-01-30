Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7: Relief For Akshay Kumar But Trouble For 'Deva' Shahid Kapoor

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is all set to become the first Bollywood film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club at the domestic box office. It might do so in its second weekend. After registering a good start on the Republic Day weekend, the movie's collection has managed to remain steady over the weekdays, with biz staying in the ₹5-6 crore range. On Thursday too, Sky Force registered decent numbers which gives it a good push into the second weekend.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Sky Force nears ₹100 crore mark in its first week

Worldwide, Sky Force has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark. At the domestic box office, it is inching towards the box office milestone and will look to become the 1st Hindi film this year in the ₹100 crore club. On its 7th day, Sky Force collected ₹5.50 crore, taking its India biz to ₹86.50 crore in seven days.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva will release on January 31 | Image: X

Friday marks the release of Deva. The Shahid Kapoor starrer action drama has witnessed slow advance booking, collecting a little over ₹1.10 crore for its opening day in pre-sales. However, if word of mouth is good, audiences will increase in the coming days. Sky Force, which is already doing well, may prove to be a competition for Deva in its opening weekend.

What is Sky Force about?

According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

A still from Sky Force | Image: X