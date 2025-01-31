Published 23:20 IST, January 31st 2025
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: ₹100 Crore Mark Evades Akshay Kumar Starrer As Deva Emerges As 1st Choice
Initially, Sky Force worked on positive word of mouth and reduced ticket prices but with the release of Deva, the audiences have a new choice.
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force saw a decline in its business on the second Friday. With the release of Deva, the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office still evades Sky Force, which released on January 24 ahead of the Republic Day.
Sky Force business registers a steep decline
Over the first week, Sky Force remained steady and collected above the ₹5-6 crore mark. However, on its second Friday, the numbers declined to below ₹3 crore mark. according to early estimates from Sacnilk. Sky Force collected ₹2.75 crore on its 8th day, taking its India biz to ₹89.25 crore nett. It also marks its lowest single-day collection since release.
Initially, the film worked on positive word of mouth but with the release of Deva, the audiences have a new choice. Akshay's Sky Force will battle it out with Shahid's cop action thriller in the Maharashtra region, a major market for both Bollywood releases.
Sky Force inspired by true events
According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
