Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: ₹100 Crore Mark Evades Akshay Kumar Starrer As Deva Emerges As 1st Choice

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force saw a decline in its business on the second Friday. With the release of Deva, the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office still evades Sky Force, which released on January 24 ahead of the Republic Day.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Sky Force business registers a steep decline

Over the first week, Sky Force remained steady and collected above the ₹5-6 crore mark. However, on its second Friday, the numbers declined to below ₹3 crore mark. according to early estimates from Sacnilk. Sky Force collected ₹2.75 crore on its 8th day, taking its India biz to ₹89.25 crore nett. It also marks its lowest single-day collection since release.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in a still from Sky Force | iamge: X

Initially, the film worked on positive word of mouth but with the release of Deva, the audiences have a new choice. Akshay's Sky Force will battle it out with Shahid's cop action thriller in the Maharashtra region, a major market for both Bollywood releases.

Sky Force inspired by true events