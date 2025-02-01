Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya Starrer Registers Slight Growth on Second Saturday

Sky Force Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan starrer hit the big screens on January 24, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. While the movie opened to a decent start, it failed to keep up the momentum at the domestic box office. In the nine-day theatrical run, the film is inching closer to ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

Sky Force box office collection registers slight growth

Sky Force opened to ₹12.25 crore in India and minted almost double ₹22 crore on the following day. The aerial actioner raked in ₹62.25 crore in the first weekend of release. In the nine-day theatrical run, Akshay Kumar starrer has inched closer to ₹100 crore at the ticketing counter in India.



On the second Saturday of release, Sky Force minted ₹5 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film registered a slight growth from Friday when the movie collected ₹3 crores. In the nine-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹94.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

What is Sky Force about?

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

An official poster of Sky Force | Image: IMDb