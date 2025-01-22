Sky Force Day 1 Advance Booking Begins On A Decent Note, Akshay Kumar Starrer Collects ₹40 Lakh Before Republic Day Release

Sky Force Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya feature as Air Force pilots in the upcoming film Sky Force, set to release on January 24. Since the movie is releasing during the Republic Day weekend, it is expected to take a good start at the box office and the advance booking have also begun on a decent note.

Veer Pahariya will make his Bollywood debut with Sky Force | Image: Varinder Chawla

Sky Force day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, for the opening day, Sky Force has sold over 18,375 tickets in Hindi. The market of the film is limited to Hindi-speaking states. The advance booking figures have reached ₹40 lakh for day 1 after 3 hours of the tickets going live. The bookings of the film have begun on a decent note and with two days to go, the numbers are expected to soar further.

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh at Sky Force screening with Akshay Kumar | Image: Akshay Kumar/X

The best advance booking for 2025 (Bollywood) so far belongs to Kangana's Emergency, which sold over 34,000 tickets for its opening day. Its box office collection benefitted from Cinema Lovers Day as the tickets were priced at ₹99 in select theatres.

Sky Force inspired by true events