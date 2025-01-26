Sky Force Vs Fighter Box Office: Akshay Kumar Or Hrithik Roshan's Film, Which One Leads?

Sky Force Vs Fighter Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer aerial action film inspired by true events during the 1965 India vs Pakistan war is doing well at the box office in India. The movie is being compared to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, given they are in the same genre. Another similarity is that both titles released during the Republic Day weekend. So how do they compare at the box office? Find out.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: Akshay Kumar/ X

Sky Force picks up pace in two days, looks for high R-Day biz

The movie was off to a good start and collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. On day 2, the numbers rose well and touched the ₹21 crore mark, taking the two-day total biz in India to around ₹35 crore. The tickets have been priced at lower rates than usual, fueling its collection.

Akshay Kumar stars as officer Ahuja aka Tiger in Sky Force | Image: X

The growth in the business was over 80 percent, which has also set the stage for the Republic Day holiday, which is expected to be even bigger at the box office. According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Social media reviews suggest that the plot and characters are the plus points in the movie.

How did Fighter perform at the box office?

Fighter registered a very good opening but negative reviews of the film affected its biz in the long run. Its opening day collection was ₹22.5 crore, which jumped by nearly 75% to ₹39.5 crore on day 2, which coincided with the Republic Day. In two days, the movie collected ₹62 crore in the first two days, almost double as much as Sky Force collected.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star in Fighter | Image: X