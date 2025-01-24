Sky Force X Review: Netizens Call Akshay Kumar 'Irrelevant Actor', Say Film 'Relies On Weak And A Very Boring Script'

Sky Force X Review: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited action drama hit the theatres on January 24. Featuring Veer Pahariya in his debut role, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film centres around India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. As the film touches the ground, early reactions have begun to surface on X (formerly Twitter) with some calling it ‘another flop effort of akki bhai.’

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force hit or flop?

The film with high expectations opened mostly with mixed reviews. While audiences praised Akshay's performance and Veer's on-screen presence, some viewers had differing opinions.

One user shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “#Skyforce had potential but fails miserably with a weak plot, flat characters, and uninspiring performances. The action sequences are chaotic, and the CGI is underwhelming. Even the emotional moments feel forced and unearned. #SkyForceReview.”

Another user criticised Akshay Kumar, writing, “Another disappointing film from Akshay Kumar… No dedication for the role and film… The storyline is below average… Akshay Kumar using a teleprompter… Not a single powerful dialogue. Forced humour… Akshay Kumar is now an irrelevant actor.”

A third user compared Skyforce to Fighter, saying, “Very average movie. Akki sir acted better, but the movie doesn’t live up to the hype created by the samosas. The first half is wasted on BGM and slow-motion walks, along with aerial sequences. The second half is flat, except for the attack on Pakistan. #Fighter is much better.”

Is Siddharth Anand taking a dig at Sky Force?

Since the trailer of Sky Force was released, it has been massively compared with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which was released last year on January 26. Both the movies revolve around the Indian Air Force which is why netizens found several resemblances between the two. Now, director Siddharth Anand's cryptic post has added fuel to the fire, netizens believed that he is taking a sly dig at Sky Force.

(A screengrab of the post | Image: X)