Sleeping Security, Missing CCTVs, Saif Ali Khan's 'Quick Recovery': Stabbing Case Leaves A Trail Of Bizarre Incidents

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi, who entered his home in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack and has now returned home.

Apart from shedding light on security and celebrity life in Mumbai, the incident has also highlighted some bizarre things, facets of which continue to emerge during the police investigation.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed on January 16 at his home in Bandra | Image: House Of Pataudi/Instagram

Accused walked in through the main entrance, found security asleep

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took the accused to the actor's building. "Both the security guards in the building, where actor Saif Ali Khan resides, were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall. As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance," an official said.

Investigation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case is underway | Image: X

According to Jeh Ali Khan's nanny Eliyama Philip, at 2 am, she heard some noises that woke her up. She then found the attacker inside Jeh's room with a knife pointed at them. Given that he may have taken time to figure out the entry and exit points in the building after committing the attempted theft, he would have reached there a few hours before breaking into the actor's home. The mystery remains over when exactly he could have entered right through the main entrance of the building with the guards asleep.

Posh locality with no CCTVs?

Saif and Kareena's home on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building is estimated to be worth ₹103 crore. They reportedly own two floors in the posh society. According to the investigation, the main entrance had no CCTV camera. Moreover, no CCTV cameras have been installed in the building's corridor as well. Such negligence, combined with sleeping security guards, is puzzling, to say the least.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reside in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra | Image: ANI

Saif's 'quick recovery' raises questions

Saif was reportedly stabbed six times and arrived at the hospital soaked in blood, as confirmed by the doctors treating him. The actor underwent multiple surgeries, which lasted for 6 hours, in which a 2.5-inch part of a knife was removed from his back. After spending five days in the hospital, the actor was back at his home.

"The auto driver said he saw Saif in a blood-soaked condition after the attack, and the surgery lasted for four hours. But four days later, I see Saif jumping and walking into his home," Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena leader, said, expressing disbelief over the actor's swift recovery.

Question remains over attacker's nationality

The attacker Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad's advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, has denied the police claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" has been conducted so far. "The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai. This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told the media, raising questions over the accused's nationality.

Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad alias Vijay Das has been identified as Saif's attacker | Image: ANI

Many are also doubtful about whether or not the man identified in the CCTV and the actual person caught by the police are the same individual.

No car at home, 8-year-old Taimur accompanied injured Saif to hospital

Saif was rushed to the hospital in an auto which was travelling in Bandra on the night of the attack on the former. Many were surprised that despite owning luxury cars, why wasn't the Omkara star driven to the hospital? According to eyewitnesses, Taimur Ali Khan, 8, and another 50-60 year-old man accompanied a bleeding Saif to the Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan's family members were home on the night of the attack on him | Image: Instagram

Despite Kareena being at home, as claimed by the actress in her statement to the Mumbai Police, her absence by her husband's side has raised eyebrows. Moreover, according to some testimonies, Ibrahim, Saif's elder son, was also present in the building on the fateful night. However, he too was not with him as he reached the hospital.