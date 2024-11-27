Search icon
Published 09:49 IST, November 27th 2024

Son Of Sardar Director Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old Son Jalal Dies In A Car Crash: Report

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir is known for his works in movies, such as Son of Sardar and U Me Aur Hum. He was supposed to travel to Goa to attend IFFI with his son.

A file photo of Ashwini Dhir. | Image: X

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old son Jalaj Dhir dies in a road accident, according to reports. Ashwini, known for his work in movies such as Son of Sardar, U Me Aur Hum and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, was supposed to travel with his son to IFFI for the movie Hisaab Barabar.

What do the reports say about Ashwini Dhir's son's accident?

According to reports, Jalaj was in a car with his three other friends, at the time of the accident. The car was reportedly running at a speed of 120-150 mph when it hit the division between the service road and the bridge at Vile Parle. Apart from Jalal, his friend reportedly Sarthak Kaushik died, while his other two friends suffered minor injuries.

Who is Ashwini Dhir?

Ashwini Dhir is a director, and scriptwriter and has also produced TV shows at SAB TV. In his career spanning over 2 decades, he has directed four movies - One Two Three, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Son of Sardaar and Guest Iin London. As a writer, he has worked in movies, including U Me Aur Hum and Krazzy 4. Apart from Bollywood, he has also been part of Hindi TV shows, including Office Office, Lapataganj and Chidiya Ghar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:49 IST, November 27th 2024

