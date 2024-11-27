Son Of Sardar Director Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old Son Jalal Dies In A Car Crash: Report

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old son Jalaj Dhir dies in a road accident, according to reports. Ashwini, known for his work in movies such as Son of Sardar, U Me Aur Hum and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, was supposed to travel with his son to IFFI for the movie Hisaab Barabar.

What do the reports say about Ashwini Dhir's son's accident?

According to reports, Jalaj was in a car with his three other friends, at the time of the accident. The car was reportedly running at a speed of 120-150 mph when it hit the division between the service road and the bridge at Vile Parle. Apart from Jalal, his friend reportedly Sarthak Kaushik died, while his other two friends suffered minor injuries.

Who is Ashwini Dhir?