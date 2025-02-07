Published 18:14 IST, February 7th 2025
'Sonakshi Ke Bhai Jaise...': As Parineeti Finally Joins Brother's Wedding, Internet Schools Her On Family, Relationships
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were snapped leaving their residence in Khar to participate in the wedding function of Siddharth Chopra.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
There has been a lot of speculation over why Parineeti Chopra has been missing from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding functions despite being in Mumbai. The actress also became the target of trolls for not attending the family gatherings when in fact, Priyanka's in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas flew in from the US for the celebrations. However, on the day of the wedding, Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha were in attendance, as they arrived to bless the couple on their nuptials.
However, their "too little, too late" move invited scrutiny from social media users, who compared them to Sonakshi Sinha 's brothers Luv and Kush who skipped their sister's wedding last year due to family issues.
Parineeti and Raghav finally arrive for Siddharth's wedding functions
Parineeti was dressed in a red blouse and printed white lehenga. She threw a crop blazer over it to complete the wedding look. Raghav, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after the Delhi Assembly polls, was seen in a beige kurta and pajama. The couple was seen heading off to the wedding venue from their residence in Khar West. The wedding procession kicked off with Siddharth's family members dancing to the beats of the dhol.
Priyanka looked stunning in an emerald green lehenga while Nick Jonas complemented her in white, embroidered Indian ethnic wear.
Shloka Mehta and Usha Kakde were also in attendance. Siddharth's family members Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa were also seen arriving at the baraat in ethnic wear.
Parineeti's puzzling absence from family functions
The pre-wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya have been ongoing in Mumbai since the beginning of this week. However, Parineeti and her family members were missing from the gatherings. They skipped the mehendi, haldi and sangeet of the couple and were only seen on the day of the nuptials.
In 2023, when Parineeti married Raghav Chadha in New Delhi, Priyanka only attended their engagement and not the wedding ceremony. Netizens have suspected that tension is simmering between the two families.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:38 IST, February 7th 2025