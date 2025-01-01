Sonakshi Sinha Called 'Hypocrite' For Celebrating New Year Under Fireworks In Australia After Objecting To Crackers On Diwali

Sonakshi Sinha has become the subject of social media trolling yet again. The actress rang in the New Year 2025 with her husband Zaheer Iqbal in Australia. The newlywed has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media. On December 31, the Dabangg fame took to her Instagram account to share a video message extending new year wishes to her fans. In the video, Sonakshi and her husband could be seen posing against the massive display of fireworks. This did not sit well with social media users.

Sonakshi Sinha called a hypocrite for enjoying a firecracker display after lecturing on pollution earlier

Sonakshi Sinha's New Year wish video caught the attention of social media users, for the wrong reasons. While the actress shared the video to share a glimpse of her holiday and spread good wishes, netizens dug out an old post made by her. In the video, she can be heard yelling' Happy New Year' while fireworks take over the skyline of Australia. She captioned the post, "Humara Happy New Year ho gaya!!! Happy Newwwww Yearrrrrr from @sydney"

Social media users were immediately reminded of a post made by the actress during Diwali, earlier this year. Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, she shared a video from her balcony during the festival and highlighted the increase in pollution because of firecrackers. She accompanied the post with the caption, “This is what the air looks like. I want to ask all those people bursting crackers right now… are you all stupid or what????” Social media users are now labelling her a ‘hypocrite' for enjoying the same firecrackers in another country but objecting to them in India.

Sonakshi Sinha fans defend her

Sonakshi Sinha's viral post on Diwali | Image: Instagram