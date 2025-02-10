Sonu Nigam Loses Calm During Kolkata Concert, Asks Audience 'Khade Hona Hai Toh Election Mein...'

Sonu Nigam is known for his soulful voice and recently, he charmed the audience during his concert in Kolkata. While the audience was seemingly in awe of the veteran singer, he was not quite impressed by some of his fans. During his concert, he had to ask the audience to sit down, trying to control the crowd. He was heard saying that if they want to stand, then they can contest in elections.

Sonu Nigam gets irritated by the audience at Kolkata concert

A video from the concert is going viral on the internet in which Sonu Nigam can be seen trying to keep the audience in check. While asking them to sit and enjoy his concert, he said, "Agar tum ko khada hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar! Please bithao. Jaldi karo… itna time jaa raha hain mera maalum hain? Apka cut off time aa jayga phir, baithao! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty (If you really want to stand, go stand in an election! Please sit down. My time is getting cut, go sit. Sit fast, get out).”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section supporting the singer for taking action against the audience. A user wrote, "He actually had to manage the crowd and security himself. Because the management was so poor. Reading lots of reports on the internet about it."

Another user pointed out the lack of infrastructure in Kolkata and wrote, "Kolkata and to a larger extent India don't have the infrastructure to organise a large Concert and implement a proper crowd management strategy. Every artist is facing the same problem and it's very problematic for the crowd also... Talking abt Aquatica, not a proper place to host such a big concert..."

Third user wrote, "It was so disgusting that due to poor management by organisers , Sonu Sir had to intervene himself. So shameful."

Sonu Nigam writhes in pain ahead of Pune concert, shares video

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be writhing in pain before his show in Pune. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “Sarasvati ji did hold my last night”. In the video, it can be seen that despite his pain, Sonu Nigam went ahead and performed on stage for his fans.