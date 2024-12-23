Published 09:51 IST, December 23rd 2024
Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Kidnapping Case: Main Accused Apprehended By Bijnor Police, Associate Escapes
Mushtaq Khan was invited to Meerut on the pretext of being a chief guest at an event in Bijnor but was later kidnapped. He, however, managed to escape.
Actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his roles in films like Welcome and Stree 2 was allegedly kidnapped in late November under the pretext of being invited to an event in Meerut. The actor managed to escape after being held captive for a day. In the latest development, the police have apprehended the main accused in the kidnapping case. He has been identified as Lavi Pal.
Main accused Mushtaq Khan kidnapping case held, one manages to escape
Police arrested Lavi Pal during an encounter on Bijnor Mandawar Road. However, one of his associates managed to escape. The Bijnor Police had earlier registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and formed multiple teams to locate the kidnappers and trace the Scorpio vehicle involved in the kidnapping.
According to the complaint, the kidnappers held Mushtaq Khan captive in the Chahsheeri locality of Bijnor and during this time ₹2 lakh were transferred from his mobile. On November 21, Khan managed to escape and made his way back to Mumbai.
How was Mushtaq Khan fooled by "event organisers" and later kidnapped
According to the complaint, one Rahul Saini contacted Mushtaq Khan on October 15 inviting him to be the chief guest at an event in Meerut and even paid him in advance. Saini also sent Khan a flight ticket for November 20, from Mumbai to Delhi.
Upon arriving at the Delhi airport, Khan was picked up by a car with a driver and two passengers. However, midway through the journey, he was transferred to a Scorpio vehicle, where two additional men joined. When Khan protested, he was threatened and informed that he had been kidnapped.
