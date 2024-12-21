Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Recalls Petrifying Kidnapping Incident: Demanded ₹1 Crore As Ransom

After Sunil Pal, reports were rife that Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan was also kidnapped from Delhi and was asked the ransom of a whopping ₹1 crore. Now, the actor has finally confirmed the reports. He held a press conference on Friday where he shared about the harrowing experience and said it was straight out of a movie. The actor revealed that he was kidnapped on November 20 by two and was taken to a disclosed location.

How Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped?

According to a report in ANI, Mushtaq shared that since childhood, they've heard stories and seen in movies how a rich man's son is kidnapped. However, he never imagined something like this could happen to him. Recounting his kidnapping incident, the veteran actor shared that following his memorable role in the film Welcome, he began receiving numerous invitations to events as a chief guest, often accompanied by honorariums and incentives. In late October, he was contacted by a man named, Rahul Saini, who claimed they had previously met in Noida.

"Rahul Saini called me in late October, saying they wanted me as the chief guest for an award show honouring doctors, army personnel, and athletes. He agreed to my fee of Rs. 75,000 and even transferred Rs. 25,000 in advance," Mushtaq continued.

On November 20, Mushtaq flew from Mumbai to Delhi, expecting to attend the event. After landing in Delhi, he was picked up by a driver, but he unexpectedly drove towards Meerut instead of the designated venue. Eventually, two armed men confronted him, covered his face, and took him to a room where six others awaited. The kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore as ransom.

"They demanded Rs. 1 crore and began discussing how to collect the money. When I told them I didn't have that much, they couldn't believe it. They said, 'You've worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. How can you not have money? And what about your film Gadar? It earned Rs. 500 crore; you must have been paid at least Rs. 5 crore.' They assumed actors are always swimming in money, but I told them that's not how it works," Mushtaq explained.

How did Mushtaq Khan manage to escape the kidnappers?

The Stree 2 actor realised his life was in danger and then he decided to escape. He managed to break free from the clutches of kidnappers and informed the police. However, he didn't describe in detail how he managed to escape.

(A file photo of Mushtaq Khan | Image: Instagram)