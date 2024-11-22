Sudhir Mishra Calls Irffan Khan 'Very Selfish' Person: He Wanted Stardom And International Success

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra candidly spoke about late actor Irrfan Khan with whom he has worked on the film Yeh Saali Zindagi. He said that the actor was a “graceful” person on set, but a “very selfish” and ambitious person in his personal life.

He was more interested in observing his co-stars: Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir appeared on Mashable’s The Bombay Dream show, hosted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra where the filmmaker described the Blackmail actor as almost a “co-writer” on their film. He added that the actor would never be interested in his performance, as he was sure that he would “nail it”. So, he used to observe his co-stars. Elaborating, Sudhir recalled how Irrfan would sometimes ask for his dialogues to be edited or for a scene to be cut on his co-star. “He knew that his performance would work only if the scene worked. He obviously did his homework beforehand. I’ve never seen a more unselfish actor.” he continued.

Sudhir added, “Don’t get me wrong, he was very selfish in his personal life. He wanted it everything. He wanted the stardom, he wanted the international success; he wasn’t boring, he was a badmaash. But, when he was working, he was very graceful.”

For the unversed, Irrfan worked on several international projects, including Life of Pi, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Irrfan Khan was considered as the finest actor in Indian cinema

Irrfan was considered as one of the skilled actors, who has given several memorable roles during his time in the Indian cinema. For his contribution to the cinema, he was also awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2011. His top-grosser movies include Haasil, Maqbool, Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Karwaan.