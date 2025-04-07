RCB Shrug Off Their Wankhede Jinx, Stun MI In Their Fortress, Mumbai Sink Deeper Despite Heroic Fightback From Tilak-Hardik

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have breached the Mumbai Indians ‘ fortress after nearly a decade. The Rajat Patidar-led side has defeated MI by 12 runs. RCB has beat MI for the first time since 2015 at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB looked in peak form as they continue to remain one of the top contenders for the IPL title. On the other hand, The Mumbai Indians' woes continued despite having reinforcements in the returning Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma .

The Fortress Has Been Breached! RCB Defeat MI At Wankhede After Ten Years

The Mumbai Indians failed to fire from the get-go after openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton were dismissed at 17 runs. Rohit tried to give the big start but was bowled out by Yasha Dayal. Will Jacks and Suryakumnar Yadav also fell early after scoring 22 and 28, respectively. Mumbai needed a blistering partnership to elevate themselves in the game. That is when Tilak Varmka and skipper Hardik Pandya tried to forge a rescue attempt with their solid partnership. Tilak picked up a well-deserved 56 while the captain went big with his shots and scored 42 runs.

However, RCB's bowling unit put pressure on the batters as Yash Dayal picked up the early wickets after taking two dismissals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two. But the highlight of the night was Krunal Pandya, who picked up a four-fer and put pressure on the final over, which crumbled MI's momentum and he picked three wickets in the 20th over.

Bengaluru's Relentless Assault Helped Them Push Through Against Mumbai

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were relentless with their batting approach as they went guns blazing from the start. While opener Phil Salt could not go far in the game, skipper Rajat Patidar delivered a superior knock with a 64-run knock while star Indian batter Virat Kohli looked in peak form with a 42-ball 67. Jitesh Sharma also delivered a statement with a 19-ball-40, with two fours and four sixes, which put RCB at 221 at the loss of five wickets.

Skipper Hardik Pandya picked up two scalps while NZ's Trent Boult was also effective at picking up two dismissals. Vignesh Puthur, MI's young sensation, also picked up a wicket to take down Devdutt Padikkal.