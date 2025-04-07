Why Dhoni Retirement Rumours in IPL 2025 Should Stop Once And For All...

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : Former CSK captain is arguably the most popular cricketer in the history of the league and there is no denying. Even now, fans want to see Dhoni in any form at the ground wearing the yellow. And the surprising bit is that - Chennai is not Dhoni's native place - it is Ranchi.

This can only happen in IPL in India where a cricketer gets adopted by another city. Over the past four to five seasons, there have been question marks around Dhoni's future at the league. But despite all the questions, Dhoni continues to play. So, what is the driving or deciding factor in his case? As Dhoni himself admits in a recent podcast - it is his ‘fitness’.

‘I am still playing the IPL’

"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that, I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that," Dhoni said during his recent podcast appearance with Raj Shamani.

Dhoni's Fitness in IPL 2025

Behind the stumps, with the gloves he has been vintage - but is that good enough when your name is ‘Dhoni’? Now, that is the question. He has also faced immense backlash over his batting position. Most reckon he bats too low down the order and often comes in when the match is beyond reach. With Chennai reeling in the points table, it would be interesting if Dhoni decides to take the onus on himself and bat higher up the order.