Pawan Kalyan’s Younger Son Mark Shankar Injured in School Fire in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, has reportedly sustained serious injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The incident occurred on Monday, when a sudden blaze broke out within the school premises.

Mark Shankar suffers burn injuries

According to reports, Mark Shankar suffered burns to his hands and legs. He also fell ill after inhaling smoke that entered his lungs during the incident. The school staff acted swiftly and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. As per the doctors, his condition is stable, though the injuries are significant and he is being closely monitored and receiving the best possible medical care.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently touring the Alluri Sitarama Raju district as part of his ‘Adivitalli Path’ program, was scheduled to stay in Visakhapatnam district for another three days. He had announced plans to visit the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday evening. However, in light of his son’s health condition, Pawan Kalyan is set to cut short his tour. He will complete his scheduled temple visit in Kuridi, Dumbriguda Mandal, before immediately departing for Singapore on Tuesday.

'I had promised the tribals of that village yesterday that I would visit Kuridi village near Araku…so I will go to that village, talk to them and find out the problems there' - a statement shared by Jana Sena Party quoted Pawan Kalyan.