Published 18:01 IST, November 30th 2024

Tara Sutaria's Mother Takes A Dig At Her Daughter's Ex Aadar Jain As He Gets Engaged?

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony took place on November 23. Tara Sutaria's mother took an indirect dig at the duo by sharing a post on social media.

Tara Sutaria's mother takes dig at Aadar Jain | Image: Instagram

Aadar Jain who was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria is now set to marry her best friend. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had organised a roka ceremony at the latter’s home in Mumbai on November 23. In midst of this, Tara Sutaria’s mother Tina Sutaria had made an indirect dig at Aadar Jain.

Tina Sutaria’s sly dig at Tara’s ex Aadar Jain

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony pictures went viral on social media. The ceremony was attended by the Kapoor family including Ranbir, Karishma, Kareena. Post this, Tara Sutaria’s mother Tina Sutaria took to her Instagram stories and shared post which hinted at Aadar Jain and the family.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani | Source: Instagram

The post read, “Congratulations to everyone who moved on without the genuine apology or closure you deserved. That’s not easy”. The post indicates that the separation of Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria might not have been on good terms.

Tina Sutaria's post | Source: Instagram

Țara Sutaria too have shared several cryptic posts post the engagement of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The most recent one was the actress had shared a picture of the book titled Karma Is A B***h by Shome Mak on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Just got my hands on Shome Mak’s new book, Karma Is A B***h . I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy now!”.

About Aadar, Alekha and Tara

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when the former shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who is a close friend of Alekha's, Aadar's bride-to be. 

Tara and Aadar made their relationship official in 2020 but it ended in a break up in 2023.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:01 IST, November 30th 2024

