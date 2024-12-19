Search icon
Published 11:23 IST, December 19th 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Pair Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon To Reunite In Cocktail 2?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will reportedly reunited for another project. The upcoming film is written by Luv Ranjan and is slated to go on floors in 2025.

File photo of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved films. The film which released in 2012 was directed by Homi Adajania. In the latest development, a report of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reuniting for the sequel has surfaced.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in sequel of Cocktail?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Dinesh Vijan is all set for Cocktail 2, but with a change in star cast. Reportedly, the sequel will be a love triangle and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. In addition, there is hunt for another actress to complete the triangle.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Trends): There's No Stopping Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's Romcom! - IMDb
File photo of Shahid Kapoor and KritI Sanon | Source: IMDb

As per report, Cocktail 2 will be directed by Homi Adajania and is slated to go on floors in May 2025. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had starred together previously in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film which released in February 2024 was a success at the box office.

What’s next for Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva. The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. Starring Pooja Hegde in lead role, Deva is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

Shahid Kapoor - IMDb
File photo of Shahid Kapoor | Source: IMDb

While Kriti Sanon was recently see in Do Patti. The film marked her production debut, under her banner Blue Butterfly Films. 

Kriti Sanon - IMDb
File photo of Kriiti Sanon | Source: IMDb

The mystery thriller stars Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Do Patti released on OTT platform and it was lauded by netizens for brilliant performance by the cast.

Updated 11:23 IST, December 19th 2024

