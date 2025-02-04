'The Best Version...': Rosshan Andrrews Compares Mumbai Police Remake Deva With Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Original

Deva is currently running in cinema halls. The cop thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde is a remake of director Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 hit film Mumbai Police in which Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead role. In an interview with Gulf News, Rosshan talked about bringing back his decade-long movie in a reimagined form in a new film industry.

Roshan said that instead of remaking Mumbai Police shot-by-shot in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, he and writer duo Bobby-Sanjay wanted to adapt it to the current filmmaking climate. He also justified changing the climax of Deva, which many who have seen the original, have not liked.

A still showing similar scenes from Deva and Mumbai Police | Image: Reddit

'Deva one of my best works'

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute, Mumbai Police and Kayamkulam Kochunni, called Deva one of his best works so far. Talking about remaking Mumbai Police in Hindi, he shared, "The core thought of Mumbai Police was about the protagonist and antagonist being the same person. That was our approach to Deva as well. We revisited the themes, the narrative structure, and the visual storytelling."

Rosshan Andrrews with Shahid Kapoor | Image: X

He seemed to imply that he preferred Deva more than the original movie Mumbai Police as he added, "Deva is, in my opinion, the best version of this concept. As a filmmaker, I always want to push my boundaries and upgrade myself, and I can confidently say Deva is one of my best works."

Deva box office biz in the opening weekend