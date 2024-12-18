Search icon
Published 23:51 IST, December 18th 2024

The Roshans Docu-Series Featuring Hrithik, Rakesh, And Rajesh Roshan To Release On THIS Date

The Roshans Docu-series will focus on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan.

The Roshans | Image: Instagram

The much-awaited docu-series 'The Roshans,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, finally has a release date.  The 'Jodha Akbar' actor took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news along with a new poster featuring himself alongside his father, Rakesh Roshan, and uncle, Rajesh Roshan.

 
In the caption, he wrote: "Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 


Soon after the announcement was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. 
 

"Excited to see 'legacy of The Roshans'," wrote one fan. 
"Looking forward to see an inspiring documentary on the greats of the Indian film Industry! 17th Jan - Date Saved!," wrote another fan. 
 

The series will focus on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan. It aims to provide an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry.
 

Directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced with Rakesh Roshan, the series includes interviews with family members and industry colleagues, offering their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. 

ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:51 IST, December 18th 2024

