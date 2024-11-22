The Sabarmati Report Actor Vikrant Massey And Producer Ekta Kapoor Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

The Sabarmati Report: The film based on real-life events hit the big screens on November 15. Featuring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, the movie has been made tax-free in several states. Days after release, the film producer and the lead actors met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who congratulated the team for their 'courage to narrate the truth'.

The Sabarmati Report team meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met the star cast of the film The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, Gujarat on February 27, 2002. At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later. In the visuals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen interacting with Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and others.



Sharing the photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Home Minister wrote, “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth.” He also added, “The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport."

The Sabarmati report declared tax-free in UP, Gujarat, MP, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan

The recently released Vikrant Massey-starrer theatrical movie The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in Gujarat, where the film is based, and also in Uttar Pradesh. It was earlier declared tax-free in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. The film claims to reveal truths and facts and it has received a lot of positive responses. The film has also gained support from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Sabarmati Report official poster | Image: IMDb



The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.