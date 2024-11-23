Published 00:02 IST, November 24th 2024
The Sabarmati Report Vs 12th Fail Box Office: Tax-Free Status, Political Endorsement Really Helping?
Vikrant's last release 12th Fail emerged as a sleeper hit after it received rave reviews from the audiences. Can The Sabarmati Report replicate its success?
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The Sabarmati Report Vs 12th Fail Box Office: Vikrant Massey features in the recent release The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna is doing decently well at the box office. In the eight days of its theatrical run, the movie has collected ₹12.9 crore in India. The collections remained steady over the first week, with numbers getting a boost after the film was declared tax-free in six states in India.
The Sabarmati Report benefits from tax-free status
The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, it has received political endorsement from top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath among others.
Going into its second weekend, The Sabarmati Report minted ₹1.4 crore on Friday. The Saturday and Sunday numbers are expected to be closer to the ₹2 crore mark or beyond. The film has witnessed more footfalls than the latest movies I Want to Talk, Naam and Karan Arjun re-release.
How does The Sabarmati Report fare in comparison to 12th Fail?
Vikrant's last release 12th Fail emerged as a sleeper hit after it received rave reviews from the audiences. However, The Sabarmati Report has not been able to replicate the success of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial which hit the big screens last year. Even though 12th Fail started slow at the box office it picked pace in its second weekend and more than doubled its collections. It ended up minting close to ₹70 crore in India during its run.
However, it seems like The Sabarmati Report will not be able to replicate the success of 12th Fail despite its tax-free status and political endorsement. According to a report in Box Office India, the film may end up earning ₹30 crore in its lifetime run.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:02 IST, November 24th 2024