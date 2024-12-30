Theatrical Releases In January 2025: Kangana's Emergency, Shahid's Deva, Akshay's Sky Force & More Set For Big Screen Debut

2025 is expected to be a big year for Bollywood movies. January will set the tone for the new year with movies featuring stars like Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgn among others hitting the big screens. Here are the biggest Hindi film releases of early next year.

Santosh

UK’s official Oscar entry, Santosh stars Shahana Goswami as the titular cop. The movie is expected to make it to the final list of the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Film category. The Hindi language film is getting released on the big screens in India in January.

Release date: January 10

Azaad

The period action drama marks the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie also features Ajay in a pivotal role.

Release date: January 17

Fateh

Sonu Sood will showcase his slick action avatar in Fateh. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

Release date: January 10

Deva

Shahid Kapoor turns cop for Deva, also starring Pooja Hegde. The action thriller is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Photos of Shahid in his gritty avatar have been a topic of discussion online for some time now.

Release date: January 31

Sky Force

Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and others. Reportedly, the film is based on India's retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. It will release ahead of Republic Day.

Release date: January 24

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been long delayed. The movie is based on the life and times of former PM Indira Gandhi and will finally release next month amid much anticipation.