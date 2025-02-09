This 2016 Re-Release Performs Better Than Deva, Sky Force, Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa Combined On Valentine's Week

Valentine's Week box office was in for a big surprise with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, a flop during its initial release in 2016 which has now outgrossed its original business in just two days. The romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, collected more than all new Bollywood releases and is witnessing unprecedented viewer turnout, a record-smashing one for a re-release title.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in a still from Sanam Teri Kasam | Image: IMDb

Sanam Teri Kasam craze takes over small towns

Videos of fans swarming cinema halls to catch Sanam Teri Kasam are going viral on social media. The film collected grossed around ₹4 crore nett on day 1, a record figure for a re-released title by a mile. The Saturday numbers were even higher, pushing the collections past ₹9 crore mark, the original biz of the film when it released back in 2016. The number of shows of the movie has now been increased and Sanam Teri Kasam would look to wind up its first weekend re-release run at around ₹15 crore mark. The strategic Valentine's Week release and its romantic theme have boosted the collection in its repeat run.

Sanam Teri Kasam released in 2016 | Image: IMDb

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release performs better than new titles

The re-released film performed far better on Saturday than Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹1.1 crore), Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa (₹1.66 crore), Badass Ravi Kumar (₹2 crore) and Sky Force (₹1.5 crore). The cumulative collection of the four films was ₹6.26 crore. Sanam Teri Kasam performed in the same range as the four movies combined, which is a phenomenal feat.