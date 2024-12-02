Search icon
Published 10:37 IST, December 2nd 2024

Triptii Dimri Enjoys Bike Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant In Mumbai | WATCH

Triptii Dimri was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant enjoying a bike ride and video is going viral. She was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

File photo of Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant | Image: Instagram

Triptii Dimri îs currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With back-to-back films, Triptii Dimri has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Triptii was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai. Their video is now going viral on social media.

Viral clip of Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Triptii was seen enjoying a bike ride with Sam Merchant recently. As photographers approached, the actress turned away to avoid the cameras. In the clip, Triptii was seen dressed in a white top and blue pants with her hair left open.

This is not the first they have been spotted. Earlier, the rumoured couple were seen enjoying a date night. Triptii and Sam have neither denied nor approved the rumours of them dating each other. However, the duo is often snapped shopping or enjoying meals with each other. 

Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant | Source: Instagram

The rumoured couple first sparked dating rumours when Sam shared a selfie with the actress at a wedding they attended. Since then, they've frequently been spotted spending time together in Mumbai.

When Triptii Dimri revealed few details about her love life

În a recent interaction with a YouTuber, Triptii Dimri opened up about her love life. The actress revealed that she value serious relationships and compared herself to Ali from Dhoom.

Triptii Dimri - IMDb
File photo of Triptii Dimri | Source: Instagram

She said, "I want commitment. I have always been that person. I have always been serious in my relationships. Main Dhoom ki Uday Chopra hoon.” She also mentioned her future plans, saying, "Shaadi aur do bacchhe." Triptii added that she is not interested in casual relationships, stating, "Mujhse aur kuch hota hi nahi hai. I can't be like 'Let's date and see.' Mere sidha hota hai 'Parents ko milaungi toh kaisa lagega?'"

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:37 IST, December 2nd 2024

