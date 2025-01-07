Triptii Dimri Exits Kartik Aaryan Led Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu's Musical Love Story Put On Back Burner Again: Report

Kartik Aaryan joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu earlier this year for the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise titled Aashiqui 3. But, now it seems like there is an obstacle in moving forward with the film. According to repots, Triptii Dimri who was suppose to be part of it, has reportedly departed from the project.

Why did Triptii Dimri exited from Aashiqui 3?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Triptii Dimri is no longer part of the project, but Anurag Basu is set to create an entirely new love saga, far distanced from the Aashiqui franchise. Last year November, Aaryan was keen to restore the film under the Aashiqui banner, as per the sources.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Source: IMDb

The source has said, “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely. Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu have now decided to move forward with another project. All three of them were keen to collaborate with one another, and they found the perfect opportunity in a love story. It will roll later this month or in the first week of February in Mumbai”.

File photo of Triptii Dimri | Source: IMDb

When T-Series had clarified that they were not part of Aashiqui 3

T-Series put out an official statement in March 2024 clarifying that they would be producing the film if and when it goes and floors.