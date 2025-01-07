Search icon
Published 17:54 IST, January 7th 2025

Triptii Dimri Exits Kartik Aaryan Led Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu's Musical Love Story Put On Back Burner Again: Report

Triptii Dimri has reportedly exited Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3. The reason about her departure is not known yet.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri | Image: Triptii in Aashiqui 3? I IMDb

Kartik Aaryan joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu earlier this year for the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise titled Aashiqui 3. But, now it seems like there is an obstacle in moving forward with the film. According to repots, Triptii Dimri who was suppose to be part of it, has reportedly departed from the project.

Why did Triptii Dimri exited from Aashiqui 3?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Triptii Dimri is no longer part of the project, but Anurag Basu is set to create an entirely new love saga, far distanced from the Aashiqui franchise. Last year November, Aaryan was keen to restore the film under the Aashiqui banner, as per the sources.

Kartik Aaryan Buys A Beast Priced 87.5% Higher Than Bhushan Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa Gift! 10 Most Expensive Things He Owns As Chandu Champion Ki “Range Badh Gayi Hai!” - IMDb
File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Source: IMDb

The source has said, “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely. Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu have now decided to move forward with another project. All three of them were keen to collaborate with one another, and they found the perfect opportunity in a love story. It will roll later this month or in the first week of February in Mumbai”.

Triptii Dimri
File photo of Triptii Dimri | Source: IMDb

When T-Series had clarified that they were not part of Aashiqui 3

T-Series put out an official statement in March 2024 clarifying that they would be producing the film if and when it goes and floors. 

The statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans.” The statement concluded, “Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.” 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:54 IST, January 7th 2025

