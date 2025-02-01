Udit Narayan Kisses Female Fan On Lips During His Concert In A Viral Video, Netizens Are Miffed: Just Another Pervert From...

Udit Narayana is known for his soulful voice and for making everyone dance to his beats. However, this time, the veteran singer is facing flak online after kissing his female fans during his concert. Videos are going viral on the internet showing the singer posing for selfies and giving a peck on the cheek. Udit's gesture has not gone down well with the netizens and they are slamming the singer, saying that they feel 'disgusted'.

Udit Narayan's kissing videos create heavy buzz on the internet

In the video, Udit Narayan can be seen singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when his female fan approached the singer near the stage. On seeing her, he bent down to pose for a selfie. Then she turned around and kissed him. Singer then returned his fan's gesture by kissing her on the cheek. Then Udit kissed all the female fans who approached him for a selfie. The viral clip is undated and it is unclear when the event happened.

Soon after the video went viral, X was flooded with netizens' reactions. A user called the singer 'cheap', "Udit Narayan got no chill (crying emoticon) Cheap". Another wrote, "Tell me it’s AI tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust." The third user wrote, "The crowd cheering is making it worse."

"WTF! What is Udit Narayan doing (shocking face emoticon)".

Another wrote, "I’ve always had immense respect for #UditNarayan but not anymore. He's just another pervert from Bollywood. I learned today that he kissed Alka and Shreya (on their cheeks) in the past and reportedly made female hosts uncomfortable at some events. It's disappointing and shameful!"

Udit Narayan's fans defend singer's gesture

However, a section of the internet turned up in his favour. A user shared a video of a female fan kissing the cheek of Udit Narayan, while he returned it by kissing her back but it fell on her lips. However, she left all excited. In the caption, the user wrote, "Who is responsible - the audience or the artist?" Another fan wrote, “He’s definitely a weirdo for kissing random people but these ladies are also going consensually so what can we do really? I don’t understand this level or fan behaviour from people." Another user wrote, “Women are coming voluntarily."