Udit Narayan Was 'Dark' Before Samay Raina: Singer's 'Colourful' Past Comes Back To Haunt Him As Kissing Row Spirals

Udit Narayan is making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leaned in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie. The singer was seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. She leaned in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer tilted his head and kissed her on the lips.

Udit Narayan is facing backlash for kissing female fan without consent | Image: Udit Narayan/Instagram

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan and called his action "unacceptable". Meanwhile, many past instances of him behaving "inappropriately" with industry colleagues, especially females, have also surfaced on social media, inviting further ignominy.

When Udit Narayan called Archana Puran Singh 'moti'

During an appearance on Kapil Sharma's talk show alongside Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan said, "Archanaji aap moti hoti ja rahi hain. Kuch gadbad hai. Isiliye Kumar Sanu ko bahut pasand hai." He also said that Kumar Sanu keeps calling Alka Yagnik but she "loves" him. "Abhi who pyaar kaisa hai yeh muje malum nahi," he added while laughing.

Reddit user recalls Udit Narayan 'touching' female host inappropriately during concert

A Reddit user shared an instance of attending a concert that Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu headlined. They claimed that while Narayan performed alongside his wife Deepa, as the female host came, he "touched" her several times, commented about her appearance and talked about how having a girlfriend is a "thing" even while you are married. The concert attendee alleged that Narayan and Sanu both "felt up" Alka Yagnik as she shared the stage with them for duets. Yagnik, they claimed, was left embarrassed.

Viral video of Udit Narayan kissing Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal resurfaces

Another video has been going viral in which Udit Narayan was seen giving a peck on Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik's cheeks. It was evident that the female artists were not aware that Narayan was going to do such a thing. They passed it off with a smile but looked uncomfortable with the act.

When Udit Narayan faced bigamy allegations

Udit Narayan reportedly married Ranjana, his first wife, in 1985 in Bihar . When he moved to Mumbai for work, he met Deepa Gahatrah, a Nepali singer. When Narayan married Deepa, he reportedly hid his first marriage from her. It was during a concert in Patna when Ranjana confronted Narayan and Deepa about their relationship, only to be disowned by him. "I don't know this woman and have never met her before. These are just attempts to malign me," Udit once told PTI about his alleged first wife.

Udit Narayan with his wife Deepa Gahatrah | Image: Instagram

Another video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans goes viral

Meanwhile, another undated video of Narayan kissing a female fan while several of them sought selfies has also surfaced on social media.