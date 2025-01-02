Unni Mukundan Feels ‘Helpless’ After Marco Gets Leaked On Several Piracy Websites: ‘Only YOU Can Stop…’

Unni Mukundan starrer Malayalam movie Marco was released in theatres on December 20, 2024, and has been performing well at the box office. However, the film tragically fell victim to piracy and was leaked online across various platforms on January 1, 2025. Now, the actor has expressed his disappointment over the issue.

Unni Mukundan breaks silence after Marco gets leaked online

Unni Mukundan took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday night to make an emotional request to his fans. He urged them not to watch the pirated version of the movie.

The Marco actor also expressed his frustration and sought his followers’ support during this tough time. He wrote, "Please don't watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I'm feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It's a request."

Many social media users rallied behind him after the leak of his film Marco. One commenter said, "Whatever print comes up... If these movies are not seen in theatres, it is only their loss."

Who leaked Marco online?

Marco has been performing well in theatres since its release. However, reports suggest that the movie is now freely available on torrent sites like 1TamilMV and TamilBlasters, allowing users to stream or download it easily. A leaked theatrical print of the Malayalam version has also appeared online. According to Mathrubhumi, the cyber cell in Kochi previously arrested a man for distributing the pirated version of Marco online.

Macro poster | Image: X