Urfi Javed Addresses Udit Narayan Kissing Controversy With A Tongue-In-Cheek Reply: Papa Hi Bada Naam Karenge

Udit Narayan is making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leans in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie. In the viral video, Narayan can be seen returning kisses to female fans as he sings his popular 1990s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from action thriller Mohra.

Udit Narayan has stirred a row after he kissed a female fan during a concert | Image: X

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan -- known for several chartbusters like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Main Yahaan Hoon and Ae Ajnabi -- and called his action "inappropriate". Influencer and actress Urfi Javed took a playful jibe at the veteran playback singer for his actions.

Urfi Javed addresses Udit Narayan kissing controversy

On the swirling controversy, Urfi shared, "Kiss kiss ko pyaar karun main kiss kiss ko dil doon main (sings). Abhi unki umar mein hota hai. He is 69. Iss umar mein hota hai. How can we blame him?" Recalling his song Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, she added, "Papa hi badaa naam karenge."

Urfi Javed snapped out and about in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Netizens troll Udit Narayan over kissing video

In one of the clips circulating on social media, the singer is seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. When she goes closer to Narayan to the photo with him, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer can be seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.



"Udit Narayan has done something very wrong. I had a lot of respect for him, but forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him," wrote a user on X. Another said Narayan gained so much respect throughout his career and "just one kissing act ruined his image". "Yes first woman kissed him, then he kissed back and started kissing every other lady coming for a selfie. He shouldn't have done it. No one knows lady. His image is destroyed (sic)," the user added.