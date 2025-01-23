Usha Uthup’s 'Kanjivaram' Sneakers Turn Heads at Republic Women's Summit, Singer Reveals What They Are

Legendary playback singer Usha Uthup graced the Republic Women's Summit and brought to the stage her infectious energy. Uthup is not only known for her unconventional voice texture but her styling. The popstar, draped in nine yards of elegance, has made generations of listeners tap and hum to her timeless classics but her offbeat footwear has also been grabbing the limelight.

In her stage shows, one can see her wearing sneakers that have a distinct style. Uthup explained what they are and who makes them for her.

Usha Uthup began her singing career in 1969 | Image: Usha Uthup/Instagram

For Usha Uthup, it is all about blending style and comfort

Usha Uthup described the footwear she dons as Kanjivaram Sneakers. While she started making them first, later on, the job was taken up by two cobblers in Kolkata. They are made by sewing Kanjivaram silk borders on the shoes. About her unique and trendy footwear, Uthup shared, "Out of the 50 years that I've been singing, 30 years I wore stiletto heels and it took a toll on my knees. I was told if I can wear sneakers in the morning to walk, why don't I wear them in the night. But then I had only two pairs- one black and one white. I said we had to do something about it."

She continued, "My father always said that I'll be a good mochi (cobbler) because I'd stitch my shoes up. Because we had Bata and two other brands in those days. So I decided to put the borders of my Kanjivaram saree on them (shoes) and secured it with a "rubber solution". That's how I started making them. But my driver took me to a place where there were two cobblers from Bihar. They decided to do my shoes for me and they really looked good."

Usha Uthup proposed a project to the President of India regarding cobblers